The Dead | Athens | December 23

The Trianon cinema doffs its hat to Ireland on Sunday, December 23, by screening “The Dead,” an adaptation of the short story by James Joyce that was the last film directed by John Huston before his death in 1987 and stars his daughter, Angelica Huston. After the 6.30 p.m. screening, DJ Giorgos Apostolou will take over, with a program of tunes from or inspired by Ireland. Admission costs 5 euros.



Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & 101 Patission, tel 210.821.5469