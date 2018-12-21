Mitsotakis sees next general election by May 2019

Conservative opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Friday he expects the next general election to take place by May 2019.

“The important thing is that this government is ousted as soon as possible, and that will hopefully happen before the Prespes deal is ratified [by the Greek Parliament], so that citizens can have their say on this national issue,” Mitsotakis told a reception of media representatives.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who also leads the junior coalition party Independent Greeks (ANEL), has pledged to withdraw his support from the government led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras if the name deal is put to vote.

“If Kammenos leaves the government, I don’t see how Tsipras will be able to stay in power after essentially having lost parliamentary majority,” the New Democracy leader said.

The deal is expected to be put to vote in the Greek Parliament in the coming months, after it has been ratified by the parliament in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM). New Democracy has vehemently opposed the deal.