Greek neuroscientist cleared of animal cruelty

A German court has thrown out a case against a distinguished Greek neuroscientist who was accused of animal cruelty.



Nikos Logothetis, who is director of the Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernetics (MPI-Biocyb) in Tubingen, had been accused of allegedly delaying the euthanization of three sick research monkeys.



The court reached its decision after examining an expert report, commissioned by defense attorneys, that reviewed the evidence.



The high-profile case began in 2014, when, according to Nature Magazine, the German Animal Welfare Federation made allegations that animal protection laws were violated after it received footage of some of the monkeys used in research at Logothetis’s lab from an animal activist who had infiltrated the facilities of the MPI-Biocyb.