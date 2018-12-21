Greece to receive extra migrant assistance funding

Greece will receive the lion’s share of the additional 305 million euros in emergency assistance granted by the European Commission to deal with the migration crisis.



According to the Commission, Greece will receive 289 million euros, while Italy, Cyprus and Croatia will get 5.3, 3.1 and 6.8 million euros respectively.



“The Commission is committed to continue supporting member-states under migratory pressure. The additional 305 million awarded this week to several countries will address urgent needs by ensuring that new arrivals are accommodated adequately and have access to food and water, that the safety and security of the most vulnerable is guaranteed, and that border controls are strengthened where needed,” EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said in a statement.