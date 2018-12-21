ND official: Turkey cannot question international law in Aegean

New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos on Friday said Greece will not accept any challenge to international law by Turkey, following a meeting of the National Council for Foreign Affairs (ESEP).



“We will not tolerate any challenge to international law and the existing situation in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.



“Ankara should not think that by cultivating the current tension it can create conditions that will force Greece to any form of negotiation. We seek dialog, but dialog cannot be the product of a political escalation of tension,” he added.



During the meeting, Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos briefed party representatives on latest regional developments in foreign affairs.