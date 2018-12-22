Athens shoppers stock up for Christmas

The Varvakeios meat market, housed inside a listed historical building on Athinas Street in downtown Athens, saw an increase in customers Friday as people started stocking up ahead of the Christmas holiday. The cost of the average Christmas spread this year is estimated at 82.45 euros, almost the same as last year. Meanwhile, it has been announced that stores in Athens will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. After remaining closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, shops will reopen on Thursday, December 27. [Intime News]