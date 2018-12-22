Most Greeks don’t trust EU, according to Eurobarometer

Around eight in 10 Greeks (79 percent) believe their voice is not being heard in the European Union, according to a Eurobarometer survey published on Friday.



The result for Greece clashes with the general feeling across the continent, as 49 percent of Europeans said they believe their voice is being heard – a 4 percent rise since the spring. Denmark (73 percent), Sweden (71 percent) and Germany (70 percent) lead in this category.



The results also showed that Greece is the country with the most misgivings about the EU, with 70 percent saying they do not trust it.



Across 17 member-states, trust in the EU is at 42 percent – its highest level since autumn 2010. The highest numbers were recorded in Lithuania (65 percent), Denmark (60 percent) and Sweden (59 percent).



The survey showed that 43 percent of Europeans have a positive image of the EU – the highest level since autumn 2009.