Water dripping next to Parthenon Marbles in British Museum

The glass roof of the Duveen Gallery in the British Museum which houses the Parthenon Marbles is dripping, with water collecting next to the sculptures, according to a report by Skai TV on Friday.



Museum officials had placed paper over the water and plastic signs to warn visitors of the slippery floor.



According to a video published by Skai, most of the water is behind the figure of Iris.



Asked about the state of the gallery and on the safety of the Greek sculptures, the British Museum said in a written statement: “There was a small incident during a recent very heavy rainfall when a small amount of water entered the gallery. None of the sculptures have been damaged and the issue has been addressed.”



"We take the responsibilities of caring for our collection very seriously, the preservation of the collection is of fundamental importance to the British Museum.”