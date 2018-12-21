Russia describes Prespes name deal as 'inadequate'

Moscow hit back at Washington over the Prespes accord on Friday, saying the United States intervened in the domestic politics of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to enforce the “inadequate” agreement.



In a visit to Skopje earlier this week, US assistant secretary of state John Sullivan praised Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and FYROM counterpart Zoran Zaev, saying Russia has tried to undermine the deal.



Responding to Sullivan, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the US of anti-Russian rhetoric, saying Washington is trying to justify its “unjustifiable interference” in FYROM's domestic affairs and legitimize “the inadequate Prespes Agreement” in order to lead another Balkan country to NATO.



Athens and Skopje reached an agreement last June to change the name of the FYROM to North Macedonia and end a diplomatic deadlock that has affected relations between the two countries for decades.