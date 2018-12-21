ADMIE subsidiary Ariadne Interconnection officially launched the tender process regarding the technical standards for the electricity linkup between Crete and Attica on Friday, despite the objections of the European Commission.

Brussels objects to the Regulatory Authority for Energy’s (RAE) decision to directly concede the interconnection project to the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE).



The tender process, per the ADMIE announcement, concerns basic parts of the overall project (power stations on Crete and Attica and cable procurements) and will be conducted on the CosmoONE platform.

“Ariadne Interconnection, which is being staffed at a rapid rate, is closely following the demanding timetable it has committed itself to at RAE, and is starting the most significant project in the history of the Greek energy transmission system, aiming to complete it within 2022,” the ADMIE statement read.

The grid operator also entered the power interconnection of the Dodecanese into its new, provisional 10-year development plan for 2020-29. The total investment in interconnections during the new period will come to 3.68 billion euros, ADMIE said.