Olympiakos will return to Xanthi for a third time this season as it has drawn the local team in the round of 16 of the Greek Cup, while Panathinaikos will get the chance to avenge last year’s elimination by Lamia.

The draw that took place on Friday featured three second-division teams. Two of them will face last year’s finalists as PAOK will meet Panachaiki in the home-and-away knock-out ties, and AEK will clash with Kissamikos Hanion, that eliminated Panetolikos.

The third team from the Football League, Ergotelis, has had a local derby set up as it will face fellow Iraklio club OFI, in one of the round’s most appetizing ties.

Olympiakos will have to travel once again to Xanthi this year, after the league game which ended in a 1-1 with referee Thanassis Tzilos officiating, and the Cup game with Aris Avatou that Olympiakos won 2-1 in the same city.

Last year Panathinaikos suffered a 4-1 loss at Lamia in a match played on a frozen pitch, leading to its elimination, and this year it will return to the same ground for the same round of the competition.

The other games will be Apollon Smyrnis vs Atromitos, Larissa vs Asteras Tripolis and PAS Giannina vs Panionios.

The ties will be played on January 8-10 and 22-24.