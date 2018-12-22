Akar: Turkey will not tolerate ‘provocations’

Turkey will not tolerate “provocations” in the Aegean, the Mediterranean or Cyprus, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday.

“All should know that provocations in the Aegean, Mediterranean and Cyprus will have no effect,” Akar was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

“Or the price will be heavy,” Akar added, according to the report.



On Wednesday, the chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, warned that Greece will "flatten" any Greek islet in the event that Turkish forces land there.