Cyprus, Greece and Israel have decided to set up a multi-party military force to provide security for natural gas infrastructure, Cypriot state television CyBC reported on Friday.



It said that the multi-party force decision was among unreported issues discussed at a summit of the three countries in Israel on Thursday.



Quoting unnamed diplomatic sources at the Beersheba summit, which saw the participation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, CyBC said parties involved in natural gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean will be invited to contribute military units to the force.



Among countries expected to be invited to join the force is the United States, as two US-based companies, ExxonMobil and Noble Energy, are involved in natural gas exploration.



[Xinhua]