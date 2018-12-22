Greek police bust fuel fraud ring

A ring that imported chemicals from Bulgaria for the purpose of adulterating fuel was dismantled by the financial fraud squad of the Greek Police (ELAS) on Saturday.

Four people were charged with possessing, storing and trafficking petroleum products without a license, as well as violating customs regulations.

According to police sources cited by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the ring used a truck transport company and meat processing business in Aspropyrgos, southwest Attica, as a front to smuggle the illicit chemicals from Bulgaria on two trucks.

Police confiscated the two trucks along with a total of 35 vats containing 1,000 liters of chemical solvents.

