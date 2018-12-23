The government is considering offering a package of possible arrangements for corporations’ and self-employed professionals’ debts to the state, although the settlements to be proposed have been rejected by the country’s creditors in the past.

In a bid to sway the creditors, the government will set stricter terms for inclusion in the payment programs, with the introduction of income and property criteria.

Athens is examining the possibility of increasing the number of tranches that the Finance Ministry plan provides for, a move that may also be extended to a similar program concerning debts to social security funds.

The changes to the arrangements will be associated with the debt repayment capacity of each taxpayer or corporation, as sustainability will be the factor that determines their inclusion in a scheme with an increased number of installments.

According to the planning in place, the tranches will increase from 12 to 24 if the debt concerns income tax or the Single Property Tax (ENFIA), and reach up to 36 or more for debts from inheritance tax.

The ministry is also mulling the introduction of a professional bank account that would be protected from confiscation for professions forced to have card terminals.

