Purchase of Patriot missiles will not affect S-400 deal with Russia, says Turkey

Turkey’s possible purchase of US-made Patriot missile systems will not impact its deal to buy Russian S-400 systems, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference on Monday.



“The deal on S-400 is closed. The first systems will be supplied in October 2019. The offer on Patriot will change nothing because we don’t consider them as alternatives to one another. We can have both systems,” he was quoted as saying by Russian news agency TASS.