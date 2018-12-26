Turkish planes fly over Greek islands

Two pairs of Turkish F-16 fighter aircraft momentarily flew over some of Greece's easternmost islands on Christmas Day at a height of over 27,000 feet.

According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, a pair of Turkish F-16 aircraft flew over Castellorizo and Strongyli islands at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday, without submitting a flight plan to the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) as Turkey was obligated to. The 2 aircraft exited the Athens FIR on the same minute.

Three minutes later, at 3:07 p.m., another pair of F-16s overlew the islet of Ro at a height of 28,000 feet and exited the Athens FIR on the same minute.

Both pairs were intercepted by Greek fighter aircraft, as per the international rules of engagement.

These Turkish forays into Greek air space happen often. According to Confidence Building Measures agreed by the two countries, such overflights are to be avoided.