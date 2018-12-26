Family Fun | Athens | Holidays

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center is hosting all sorts of fun family events and activities for children over the holiday period, including workshops in paper marbling and jewelry making, treasure hunts and much, much more. It has also set up an ice-skating rink for the entire holiday season. For details, visit www.snfcc.org.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000