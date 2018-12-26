Modern Greek Masters | Metsovo | Year Round

The Averoff Museum in the picturesque mountain village of Metsovo boasts an excellent collection of 250 paintings, drawings, sculptures and engravings by some of Greece's greatest 19th and 20th century artists, as well as the main proponents of more recent trends. The museum is open Wednesdays to Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Averoff Museum, Metsovo, tel 26560.41210