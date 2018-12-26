Greece in WWII | Athens | To June 30

The Ministry of Culture presents an exhibition of photographs taken by professional and amateur German photographers during the Nazi occupation of Greece in 1941-44. Belonging to Vyronas Mitos and mostly comprising shots of Athens, the collection sheds light on the Nazi propaganda machine. It was compiled by a German soldier stationed in Greece during the war who later bequeathed it to his daughter. She went on to sell the collection in the 1980s, with Mitos picking up some 3,000 photographs related to Greece. This exhibition will be held in an equally fascinating venue, the 17th century Fethiye Mosque, inside the Roman Agora, which was only recently opened to the public. Opening hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and admission is free of charge.



Roman Agora, Panos & Pelopida, Plaka