Domokos inmate injured in brawl
Online
A brawl between inmates reportedly took place at a high-security prison in Domokos, near Lamia in central Greece, on Christmas Day.
A brawl between inmates reportedly took place at a high-security prison in Domokos, near Lamia in central Greece, on Christmas Day.
According to local media reports, a 34-year-old Turkish inmate, who is serving time for a migrant smuggling conviction, was injured in the face with a sharp object.
It was not clear how many people took part in the brawl.
The man who injured the Turkish prisoner, who received treatment at a local hospital, has not been identified.