Domokos inmate injured in brawl

A brawl between inmates reportedly took place at a high-security prison in Domokos, near Lamia in central Greece, on Christmas Day.



According to local media reports, a 34-year-old Turkish inmate, who is serving time for a migrant smuggling conviction, was injured in the face with a sharp object.



It was not clear how many people took part in the brawl.



The man who injured the Turkish prisoner, who received treatment at a local hospital, has not been identified.