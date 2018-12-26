NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Domokos inmate injured in brawl

TAGS: Crime

A brawl between inmates reportedly took place at a high-security prison in Domokos, near Lamia in central Greece, on Christmas Day.

According to local media reports, a 34-year-old Turkish inmate, who is serving time for a migrant smuggling conviction, was injured in the face with a sharp object.

It was not clear how many people took part in the brawl.

The man who injured the Turkish prisoner, who received treatment at a local hospital, has not been identified. 

