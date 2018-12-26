Two arrested on migrant smuggling charges

Two Romanian nationals were arrested on Christmas Day in Thessaloniki on migrant smuggling charges.



According to police, the two suspects – a 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman – were nabbed on Tuesday morning as they were leaving a warehouse on the city’s outskirts.



The warehouse was being used to temporarily house 44 migrants – 27 from Pakistan, 15 from Afghanistan and two from Bangladesh.



The migrants had illegally crossed the Greek-Turkish border and had each been charged 1,700 euros to be transported to Thessaloniki by the two Romanians.