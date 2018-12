Athenians braved the cold on Wednesday to play with the snow that has covered Mount Parnitha, in the outskirts of Athens. Temperatures plummeted across the country this week, with snowfall recorded in northern, eastern and central Greece, as well as parts of Evia and the eastern Peloponnese. In downtown Athens, the temperature is expected to drop to 2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the National Observatory's weather service, Meteo. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]