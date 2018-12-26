Athens and Nicosia are monitoring closely the latest developments in the relations between the United States and Turkey, following the phone call last week between US President Donald Trump and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after which the US decided to withdraw troops from Syria, government sources said.



Although this development alone does not raise any concern, Greece and Cyprus are waiting to see how this decision will affect the region and what will be Turkey's position after the withdrawal is completed.



The same sources noted, however, that it is too soon to link developments in Syria with tensions in the Aegean Sea.