Athens opens heated venue for homeless

The City of Athens announced on Wednesday it has opened a heated venue where the homeless can warm up during this latest cold snap. The room is located at 66 Sophocleous Street and will remain open until 10 a.m. on December 29, it said.



Teams from the municipality’s Reception and Solidarity Center near Omonia Square will visit areas of Athens where the homeless seek refuge to inform them about the venue and deliver blankets and hot beverages.



On Tuesday, hundreds of people flocked to the municipality’s annual Christmas lunch in the indoor sports arena at Rouf, where some 2,000 of the Greek capital’s indigents tucked into a hearty festive meal.