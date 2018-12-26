Reports say Final Four heading to Athens in 2020

Greece’s Sports Ministry is reportedly very close to a deal with the EuroLeague for a return of Europe’s Final Four basketball tournament to Athens in 2020, with sources telling Kathimerini that “we are on a positive path.”

According to Greek sports sites, Deputy Minister for Sports Giorgos Vasiliadis and the EuroLeague have already reached an agreement and an official announcement is imminent.

The venues that are being proposed to host the Final Four, which is European basketball’s most illustrious event, are the Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro) in central Athens and the Olympic Stadium (OAKA) in northern Athens.

It will be the tournament’s first visit to Greece since 2017, when Greek club Panathinaikos was crowned European champion at OAKA. It will also be the fourth Final Four to be hosted in Greece.