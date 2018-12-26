Resistance fighter Vardis Vardinoyiannis dies

Resistance fighter, lawyer and writer Vardis Vardinoyiannis died on Wednesday, aged 97.



Vardinoyiannis had joined and played a leading role at the Cretan Resistance in the Second World War, fought in the Greek Civil War and joined the resistance during the military dictatorship of 1967-1974.



He was a member of the Communist Party of Greece, Interior, and spent 10 years in jail and two in exile.



Vardinoyiannis wrote books and articles about the Greek Resistance and the history of the Communist Party, Interior.



“Vardis Vardinoyiannis was always at the front line of the battles of his age. He was faithful to the principles and values of the Renewal wing of the Left,” left-wing SYRIZA party said in a press release.



His funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at port town of Rafina.