Two injured after explosive device goes off outside church in central Athens

A homemade explosive mechanism blew up outside Aghios Dionysios church in the upscale Athenian district of Kolonaki on Thursday morning injuring a policeman and another man, Greek media reported.



The device was placed inside a metallic box discovered by a church employee who notified police, according to the head of the police’s special guards union, Stavros Mavroidakos. He said there was no warning call.



The bomb injured the officer who arrived to examine the package on his face and hands and was transferred to a military hospital, TV station Skai reported. It was not immediately clear how serious his condition was, but media reports indicated his life is not in danger.

The church employee also suffered minor injuries.

A priest from Aghios Dionysios told Skai a service was planned later in the morning.



Officers of the counter-terrorist unit have cordoned off the area.