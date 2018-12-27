Greece records 36 airspace violations over the Aegean

Turkish violations of Greek airspace in the Aegean Sea continued on Wednesday, with the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) recording 36 violations of Greek national air space over the northeast, central and southeast parts of the Aegean Sea.



GEETHA said nine of the violations were carried out by three formations of Turkish F-16 jets, four of which were armed, and the other 27 by two CN-235 planes.



In five of the cases, the Turkish jets also infringed upon the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR).



One of the airspace violations developed into a mock dogfight with Greek jets.



All of the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in line with international rules of engagement, GEETHA said.