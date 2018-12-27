Freezing temperatures recorded in mountainous Greece

Temperatures dropped below zero in several mountainous regions of Greece on Thursday, as the cold snap that started on December 25 continued to affect the country.



The National Observatory's meteorological network said the lowest temperatures were recorded early Thursday morning in the village of Mavrolithari in Fokida, central Greece (-10.3 degrees Celsius), in Vovousa in the regional unit of Ioannina, northwestern Greece (-9.4C), in Vlasti, near Kozani (-9.4C) and the town of Grevena, both in Western Macedonia (-8.6C), in Paranesti in Drama, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (-7.9C), in Karpenisi in central Greece (-7.9C), and Pertouli in the northwest (-7.6C).



Weather in Attica is expected to be mostly sunny on Thursday with northwesterly winds of up to 5 on the beaufort scale. Temperatures in Athens will reach 8 degrees by midday and remain two degrees lower in the northern districts of the capital.