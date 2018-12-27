Explosive device in Kolonaki made up of containers with flammable liquid

A homemade explosive mechanism that blew up outside Aghios Dionysios church in the upscale Athenian district of Kolonaki on Thursday morning was made up of two containers with flammable liquid, wires and a clock, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



Police sources cited by the news agency said the explosion, which injured a policeman and a church employee, was small.



The device was placed inside a metallic box discovered by the church caretaker who notified police, according to the head of the police’s special guards union, Stavros Mavroidakos. He said there was no warning call.



The bomb injured the officer who examined the package on his face and hands and was transferred to a military hospital, TV station Skai reported. It was not immediately clear how serious his condition was, but media reports indicated his life is not in danger.



The church employee also suffered minor injuries and was transferred to nearby Evangelismos hospital.



A priest from Aghios Dionysios told Skai a holiday service was planned later in the morning.



Officers of the counter-terrorist unit have cordoned off the area.