Opposition chief slams gov't over church bomb

The authorities need to show zero tolerance for violence, the head of Greece's main opposition said on Thursday in the wake of an attack on a central Athens church with a small makeshift bomb.

“A bomb outside a church in a densely populated commercial street in Athens is a cold attack against citizens,” New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote in a post on Twitter, commenting on the explosion at Aghios Dionysis Church in the upscale Kolonaki district, in which a police officer and the church's caretaker were lightly injured.

“Unfortunately, the feeling of insecurity is becoming unprecedented the more the government fails to acknowledge the need for zero tolerance toward violence,” Mitsotakis added.