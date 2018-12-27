Underground Youth Orchestra | Athens | December 29
Benaki Museum, Pireos 138 & Andronikou,
The Underground Youth Orchestra – a local act founded in 2010 by people meeting in a basement to play music which today comprises 45 music students and four professionals – presents “Almost New Year's,” a celebratory concert at the Benaki Museum's Pireos Street annex. Organized with the support of the German Embassy in Athens, the ensemble will perform Benjamin Britten's Simple Symphony, Franz Schubert's Symphony No 8 in B minor, Johann Strauss's Fruhlingsstimmen Op. 410, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty suite and a panorama of waltzes. Tickets cost 10 euros.
tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr