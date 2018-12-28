Thursday’s attack by unknown assailants who placed a makeshift bomb – albeit a small one – on the steps of one of Athens’s best-known churches is a very serious matter and needs to be treated as such by the country’s politicians and authorities.

The perpetrators of the attack were obviously trying to achieve a combination of results. They wanted to spread a sense of panic and insecurity, and even perhaps to cause injury, which they did. They appear to have targeted the church in order to send a message that they hold nothing sacred and will stop at nothing.

We are by no means looking at a wave of bomb attacks, but the longer that the government and the competent authorities fail to do their job, the greater the risk of there being some very unpleasant developments up ahead.