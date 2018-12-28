Price of plastic bags to go up

The price of single-use plastic bags at supermarkets and some other stores will rise from 4 to 9 cents on January 1 as part of the effort to reduce their use. The aim is for each citizen to use no more than 90 bags annually by 2020 and 40 by 2025.

Shops that do not want to charge the levy can stock up with bags that have a thickness ranging from 50 to 70 microns and supply them to customers free of charge.

Biodegradable and compostable bags will also be free, as will ones thinner than 15 microns.

An increasing number of retailers have started selling reusable shopping bags since the 0.04-euro charge for single-use plastic bags was introduced on January 1.