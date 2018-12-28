Municipalities granted more than 10 mln euros

The Interior Ministry has granted 10.5 million euros in subsidies to municipalities across the country to upgrade infrastructure and deal with damage wrought by natural disasters.

More specifically, 1.7 million euros was approved to upgrade playgrounds in six municipalities as well as to improve the grounds of a school in Ancient Olympia.

Another 12 municipalities were granted 2.2 million euros to repair damage from fires and floods and to construct infrastructure to deal with droughts.

The ministry also approved 6.5 million euros for another dozen municipalities to implement social programs in aid of citizens whose property sustained weather-related damage.