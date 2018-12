The Economy Ministry in Athens on Thursday announced that subsidies totaling 411.5 million euros would be granted to 2,527 tourism enterprises in Greece, after it had finished processing 7,297 business plans.



The ministry’s statement noted that the high demand for investment and the need to support as many quality investment projects as possible led to the decision to increase public funding, as had already been announced in September.



The total value of the projects approved for subsidy adds up to 802.1 million euros.