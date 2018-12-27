Ecumenical Patriarch condemns bomb blast at Greek Church

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos condemned a bomb blast outside an Orthodox church in central Athens on Thursday morning, which injured a police man and a church caretaker.



“The Ecumenical Patriarchate strongly condemns any act of violence, particularly those targeting houses of worship, such as the last one against the Church of Aghios Dionysios in Kolonaki, which only emanates messages of love, peace and solidarity,” the Patriarchate's press office said in a statement.



“We pray for the swift recovery of the injured and express our sympathy and support to the Archbishop of Athens and his faithful and cherished flock,” it added.

The makeshift bomb was placed inside a shoe box discovered by a church caretaker who notified police.



The device wounded the officer who arrived to examine the package on his face and hands, while the church caretaker suffered minor injuries. They were both transferred to hospital. There was no warning call.