Athens commuters to vote on color of new trams

The company running the Athens tram network will be leaving the choice of color for a set of new cars up to the capital's commuters, with an online survey running from January 1 to 13.

Attiko Metro announced on Thursday that commuters will have a choice between three themes: City, which comes in gray tones, the orange Heritage and the blue Cyclades, reminiscent of the Greek islands.

The choices pertain to the cars' exterior color, while the interiors will then be designed to match.

Attiko Metro is due to take delivery of 25 new cars from Alstom Transport at the end of 2019 as part of a 54-million-euro deal signed last summer.