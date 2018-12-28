Turkey condemns new prison leave for N17 terrorist

Turkey berated Greek authorities on Friday over a decision by a prison council to grant a fifth furlough to a convicted terrorist who has killed Turkish citizens, saying it is disrespectful to the memory of the victims.



“We reiterate that the release of a convicted terrorist who claimed the lives of Turkish diplomats is disrespectful to their memories and their bereaved families,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a press release.



“This also constitutes an unacceptable act incompatible with the idea of justice and fight against terrorism,” it added.



Dimitris Koufodinas, the main hitman of leftist terror group November 17, was granted his fifth furlough on Thursday.



His jail leave starts on Friday and will last for six days.



Koufodinas is serving 11 life sentences for multiple murders. November 17 killed 23 people over a period of almost three decades, including politicians, businessmen, industrialists, publishers, as well as American, Turkish and British diplomats and officials.