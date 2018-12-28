Female pregnant bear found decapitated in northern Greece

A female bear was found decapitated and mutilated in a field near the village of Pylorio in Western Macedonia on Christmas Eve, according to a statement by a local conservation group on Friday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The group Emergency Intervention Team for the Bear said it found the carcass of the animal among garbage and debris. It said the bear was pregnant and had probably been poisoned.



“The abominable post-mortem abuse of the dead bear’s body with mutilation and decapitation indicates [this incident] may relate to an illegal trade of animal parts for trophy collectors,” the group said.



“Despite the fact that there is a special 100 percent compensation scheme for farm animals devoured by bears and wolves, despite the existence of subsidized and effective preventive measures, some unscrupulous people continue to take the law into their own hands, poisoning the natural environment and exterminating wildlife indiscriminately,” it added.