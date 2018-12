Popular local chefs will be setting up temporary kitchens and stalls at the revamped Kypseli Municipal Market on Sunday, December 30, for a celebratory brunch to bid farewell to 2018. Doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there is no admission fee.

Kypseli Municipal Market, 42 Fokionos Negri, Kypseli