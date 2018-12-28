Crash Park | Athens | To December 30

Two years after his successful Greek debut with “The Melancholy of Dragons,” French director and visual artist Philippe Quesne returns to the Onassis Cultural Center with his latest production, “Crash Park: The Life of an Island,” in which he fuses Homer's Odyssey with “Lost” and Jules Verne in a musical about exile and utopia. Tickets cost 7-24 euros and doors open at 8.30 p.m.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr