The Arlettes | Athens | To January 3

Swing is on the program at the capital's Half Note Jazz Club through January 3 (closed on Monday), with the Arlettes paying homage to the genre’s greats in the 1930s and 40s. The trio consists of mezzo-sopranos Paulina Plucinski and Stefanie Bruckner, and soprano Madeleine Haipt, accompanied by saxophones, piano, bass and drums. Tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros and doors open at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr