Petros Klampanis | Athens | December 30

Photo: Alina Lefa

Local jazz musician and composer Petros Klampanis will appear at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's Lighthouse on Sunday, December 30, with a program of his own compositions and covers of some of his favorite tunes – from jazz standards and indie numbers to Greek traditional music – accompanied by a string sextet. Klampanis's latest album, “Chroma,” released by Motema records, was named the best live album of 2017 at the Independent Music Awards, while the artist has appeared at major venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center in Washington, and has performed at the internationally acclaimed Jazzahead Festival in Bremen, the XJazz Festival in Berlin, the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam and the Palatia Jazz Festival in Deidesheim, Germany. Katerine Duska will be joining him on stage as a special guest vocalist. The show starts at 9 p.m. and is free of charge, with pre-registration at www.snfcc.org. The venue provides free transportation from and to Syntagma Square and the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000