Growth in industrial producer prices slows

TAGS: Economy

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Friday that its general index of industrial producer prices showed a 2.9 percent annual increase in November 2018, slowing down from the 5.5 percent yearly rise recorded 12 months earlier.

However, compared to October 2018, there was a 3.2 percent decline.

