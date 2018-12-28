Growth in industrial producer prices slows
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Friday that its general index of industrial producer prices showed a 2.9 percent annual increase in November 2018, slowing down from the 5.5 percent yearly rise recorded 12 months earlier.
However, compared to October 2018, there was a 3.2 percent decline.