Son of N17 victim adds voice to condemnation of hitman's furlough

The decision to grant a fifth furlough to Dimitris Koufodinas, the hitman of the now defunct November 17 terror group, was roundly condemned on Friday.

The regional governor of central Greece, Costas Bakoyannis, whose father was assassinated by the group in 1989, decried the decision.

“Victims of Koufodinas do not celebrate New Year with their families. But he received a six-day vacation,” said Bakoyannis, who will also run for Athens mayor in the local elections in May. Turkey also berated Greek authorities for releasing “a convicted terrorist who claimed the lives of Turkish diplomats.”

“It is disrespectful to their memories and their bereaved families,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a press release. His prison leave started on Friday and will last six days.

Koufodinas was arrested in 2002 and is serving 11 life sentences for multiple murders. The group was responsible for the murders of 23 people, including politicians, businessmen, industrialists, publishers and foreign diplomats.