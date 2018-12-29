There appears to be no end in sight to the dubious achievements that the minister of education boasts of, just as there seems to be no end to the list of so-called initiatives advertised by his ministry.

Among these is the cultivation of widespread expectations of mass hirings in education, a move that was obviously carried out with the support of the prime minister, if not on his orders.

The education minister has also managed to effectively abolish the rating process through the Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP), while at the same time angering several categories of university graduates and educators who believe that the new system for hirings is unjust.

The worst of it all is that he is cultivating the mentality that a position in the civil service is the key to a better future.