ATHEX: Late recovery sees Greek stocks break losing streak

Talks between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the managers of Greek banks on the course of the sector and the protection of debtors’ main residences sent stock prices higher on Friday afternoon, bringing an end to the benchmark’s seven-session losing streak.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 603.84 points, adding 1.01 percent to Thursday’s 597.83 points. On a weekly basis it contracted 0.78 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.19 percent to 1,588.44 points and the banks index rebounded 3.72 percent.

In total 49 stocks posted gains, 34 took losses and 30 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 27 million euros, up from Thursday’s 24.5 million.

The stock market has only one session left before the end of the year, and that will be a shorter one, as trading on Monday will end two hours early, at 3.20 p.m. instead of 5.20 p.m.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.11 percent to close at 65.99 points.