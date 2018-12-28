Man arrested in northern Greece for illegal transport of migrants

Police in Thessaloniki arrested on Friday a 21-year-old Syrian who was caught transporting 17 irregular migrants in a car in northern Greece.



The suspect was apprehended after a police chase which ended at the road junction of Profitis Thessalonikis, on Egnatia highway.



After inspecting his car, the officers detained the migrants who were identified as Syrian, Palestinian, Egyptian and Iraqi nationals, and lacked official documents allowing them to stay in Greece. Among them were three minors.



Police investigation showed they entered Greece illegally from the border region of Evros, aiming to reach Thessaloniki. They had all paid for their transport.